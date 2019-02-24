×
Watch Yungblud Try to Save Halsey From Car Crash in ’11 Minutes’ Video

British musician ends up reliving tragedy in Groundhog Day redux

Yungblud attempts to save Halsey from a fatal car crash while reliving the events every day in the video for “11 Minutes.”

The Groundhog Day (or Russian Doll) style visual shows the British rock musician going through the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and eventually acceptance. While at first Yungblud rushes while the clock is ticking to save Halsey from her unfortunate fate, he ends up instead focusing on their memories together, realizing that he can’t save her.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who features on the track, can be seen passionately playing drums in-between scenes of the tragedy in the Colin Tilley-directed video.

“We don’t realize how much we need something until it’s taken away from us,” Yungblud said of the video in a statement. “We are so distracted and focused on what’s next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us.”

Halsey, who recently was both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, currently has a pair of singles stashed in the Hot 100’s Top 10, “Without Me” and Benny Blanco’s “Eastside.”

