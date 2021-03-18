Yungblud Releases Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars?’

Back in January, Yungblud performed a cover of David Bowie’s Hunky Dory classic “Life on Mars?” as part of the virtual tribute concert, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! On Thursday, the British artist officially released the cover as a single, along with a performance video from the event.

Dressed in a red pinstriped jacket with slicked-back hair, Yungblud performed the song alone onstage while surrounded by footage of his backing band, each playing along to “Life on Mars?” remotely.

A month after the event, Yungblud’s version of the song was played on NASA livestreams as the Perseverance Mars rover touched down on the red planet. Yungblud released a new merch line in partnership with NASA to commemorate the event.

“To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life,” Yungblud said in a statement. “The punx went to Mars!”

Yungblud released his second studio album Weird!, which also features a song called “Mars,” this past December. Last week, the singer hosted a benefit livestream in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), featuring appearances by Tommy Lee, Machine Gun Kelly, Dave Navarro, Avril Lavigne, and more.