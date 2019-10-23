Yungblud, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Perform ‘Original Me’ on ‘Colbert’

Yungblud and Dan Reynolds (frontman of Imagine Dragons) gave a bombshell performance of their new song “Original Me” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. The track comes from Yungblud’s Underrated Youth EP, out now.

The Colbert performance incorporates a rusty metallic car into the set, with the ever-boisterous Yungblud climbing on top of the hood and bouncing around the stage as he and Reynolds sing their “original loser” anthem. The 22-year-old English performer even throws in some hip-hop dance moves before diving into the song’s battle cry of a chorus.

“This song is about accepting the parts of yourself that you hate and realizing your biggest superpower is to be originally, authentically yourself,” Yungblud said of “Original Me,” which he and Reynolds co-wrote, in a statement. “Working with Dan Reynolds was such a dream come true as he is a huge inspiration for me. The song literally came out of the studio within a day. The mutual raw energy between us made this song what it is.”

Yungblud released his debut album, 21st Century Liability, last July, and he collaborated with Halsey on “11 Minutes” earlier this year. He recently wrapped his North American tour and will be playing shows throughout Europe through November.