 Watch Yungblud, Dan Reynolds Perform ‘Original Me’ on ‘Colbert’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Vin Diesel Reveals Cardi B Has Joined the Cast of 'Fast 9' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Yungblud, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Perform ‘Original Me’ on ‘Colbert’

Duo give boisterous performance of “original loser” anthem

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Yungblud and Dan Reynolds (frontman of Imagine Dragons) gave a bombshell performance of their new song “Original Me” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. The track comes from Yungblud’s Underrated Youth EP, out now.

The Colbert performance incorporates a rusty metallic car into the set, with the ever-boisterous Yungblud climbing on top of the hood and bouncing around the stage as he and Reynolds sing their “original loser” anthem. The 22-year-old English performer even throws in some hip-hop dance moves before diving into the song’s battle cry of a chorus.

“This song is about accepting the parts of yourself that you hate and realizing your biggest superpower is to be originally, authentically yourself,” Yungblud said of “Original Me,” which he and Reynolds co-wrote, in a statement. “Working with Dan Reynolds was such a dream come true as he is a huge inspiration for me. The song literally came out of the studio within a day. The mutual raw energy between us made this song what it is.”

Yungblud released his debut album, 21st Century Liability, last July, and he collaborated with Halsey on “11 Minutes” earlier this year. He recently wrapped his North American tour and will be playing shows throughout Europe through November.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.