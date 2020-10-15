 Yungblud Can't Keep Hands to Himself for Sexy 'Cotton Candy' Video - Rolling Stone
Yungblud Can’t Keep Hands to Himself in ‘Cotton Candy’ Video

Single will appear on British pop-rock star’s upcoming album

Brittany Spanos

Yungblud has a sexy sleepover in the bright and colorful “Cotton Candy” video. The track will appear on his upcoming sophomore album Weird!, which is out November 13th. 

On “Cotton Candy,” Yungblud has his many dalliances, but there’s one girl he can’t help but get lost in. “And I wanna get stuck between your teeth like cotton candy/So you’ll remember me darling,” he sings on the bubbly tune’s pre-chorus. Tanu Muino directed the video, which was filmed in the Ukraine and features Yungblud and a harem of lovers playfully kissing, dancing, and cuddling in a series of extravagantly decorated rooms. 

Yungblud launched Weird! with the title track, releasing the quarantine video in April. He filmed that visual on a $100 budget. He also dropped a web series titled Stay Home With Yungblud. Following the release of his LP, Yungblud will begin his The Weird Time of Life digital world tour. 

