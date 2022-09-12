Yungblud Sets 2023 Tour in Support of Self-Titled Album

Yungblud will hit the road next year for a massive North American tour in support of his recent self-titled album.

The 29-city tour will kick off on April 28 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, and run all the way through July 25 at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout the tour, Yungblud will receive support from the Los Angeles-based rock outfit, the Regrettes.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Yungblud’s website.

Those who don’t want to have to wait until next year to see Yungblud may be able to catch him at one of the festivals he set to play this fall. His current live itinerary includes performances at Riot Fest in Chicago, Firefly in Dover, Delaware, Aftershock in Sacramento, California, and Austin City Limits in Austin. He also has a trio of shows in Mexico scheduled for October.

Yungblud released his self-titled album on Sept. 3. The album marks the English artist’s third studio effort and first since 2020’s Weird!

Yungblud 2023 Tour Dates

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Center

May 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 13 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

May 17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

May 24 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

May 26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

May 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

July 7 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

July 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 14 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

July 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater