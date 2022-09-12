Yungblud Sets 2023 Tour in Support of Self-Titled Album
Yungblud will hit the road next year for a massive North American tour in support of his recent self-titled album.
The 29-city tour will kick off on April 28 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, and run all the way through July 25 at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout the tour, Yungblud will receive support from the Los Angeles-based rock outfit, the Regrettes.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Yungblud’s website.
Those who don’t want to have to wait until next year to see Yungblud may be able to catch him at one of the festivals he set to play this fall. His current live itinerary includes performances at Riot Fest in Chicago, Firefly in Dover, Delaware, Aftershock in Sacramento, California, and Austin City Limits in Austin. He also has a trio of shows in Mexico scheduled for October.
Yungblud released his self-titled album on Sept. 3. The album marks the English artist’s third studio effort and first since 2020’s Weird!
Yungblud 2023 Tour Dates
April 28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Center
May 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 13 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
May 17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
May 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
May 24 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
May 26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
May 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
July 7 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
July 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
July 14 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
July 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
More News
-
-
-
Mountain Goats, Los Lobos, Rickie Lee Jones Set for 2023 Big Ears Festival
- Big Ears, Big Sounds
- By
-
-