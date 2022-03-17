 Watch Yung Bleu 'Walk Through the Fire' in Video with Ne-Yo - Rolling Stone
See Yung Bleu ‘Walk Through the Fire’ to Save a Love in New Video With Ne-Yo

“And I’ll be making up for yesterday, yeah,” Bleu raps. “Fixing everything that I let break”

Yung Bleu is willing to “Walk Through the Fire” for his love — literally. On Thursday, the rapper released the heartstring-tugging music video for his piano-backed rap ballad featuring Ne-Yo.

The Edgar Esteves-directed video sees Ne-Yo — a detective in the video — pulling up to the scene of a house fire to see what led to the house burning down as he sings in the chorus, “And I’ll be loving you through/Every moment, every wrinkle in time/I’ll be loving you through.”

As Ne-Yo walks through the house, the camera pans to tell the story of Yung Bleu, who’s spotted with a love interest minutes before the house catches on fire. The video then switches to the house-on-fire scene as Yung Bleu coms runs into the house after realizing his girlfriend is stuck inside.

“And I’ll be making up for yesterday, yeah/Fixing everything that I let break/ And I would walk through fire,” sings Bleu as he walks into the burning house. “Just to hear you say/Say I do, Say I do.”

As the soft piano continues playing, Bleu is seen carrying his love interest out of the home. She is then taken away by an ambulance as he imagines her in a wedding dress.

The music video for the track comes after he collaborated with Kali on “UonU” and joined David S Gray and Runtown on “Talk 2 Me Nice.” He released his album Moon Boy last year, which featured collaborations with Kehlani, John Legend, Drake, Gunna, DaVido, and Chris Brown.

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo joined DJ Moss.irie on “FriendZone.” Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo also collaborated on track “Stay Down” last year.

