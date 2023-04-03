Potential Juror in YSL Case Gets 3 Days in Jail for Filming Jury Selection

Ob Monday, a prospective juror in the YSL RICO case was charged with contempt of court and sentenced to three days in jail after attempting to record jury proceedings on her phone. The odd scene was uploaded by Cathy Russon, an executive producer at Law & Crime Network.

The short clip begins with presiding judge Ural Glanville admonishing the woman for what he deemed a “brazen violation,” informing her that the maximum penalty for recording court proceedings is 20 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

“Madame, I think that given the energy, and time, and effort, and care we spent in making that particular pronouncement…I tell it multiple times, for multiple reasons, and you just decide you gonna do what you wanna do,” Glanville told the woman after she was caught. She replied, “It’s not me doing what I wanted to do I just—,” but was cut off by Glanville, who informed her she was in “direct violation of this court order,” and then sentenced her to three days in jail.

Judge Glanville just sentenced a potential juror in the YSL RICO case to 3 days in jail after they were caught live streaming the jury selection process on their phone.



He then lectured her about the “various reasons we punish people in society:” “Retribution, “general deterrence,” “specific deterrence,” and “rehabilitation.“

The woman attempted to defend herself, claiming there was “so much going on” — but the judge wasn’t buying it. “That does not excuse your behavior,” he said. She was then escorted out of the court in handcuffs.

On Jan. 19, Latasha Kendrick, the mother of YSL codefendant Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, was charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor for allegedly concealing tobacco in clothes she was delivering to Gotti. And a week before Kendrick’s offense, a potential juror was ordered by Glanville to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury duty after allegedly skipping a court summons to travel to the Dominican Republic.

The YSL case, where 14 defendants are standing trial for various crimes, including racketeering, has yet to begin. Judge Glanville is vetting upwards of 600 jurors for a case he anticipates being sprawling and time-consuming; he said in February that the jury selection process could last into June, with the trial taking up to a year.