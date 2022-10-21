YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21.

The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors.

Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from NBA YoungBoy, with only two features over the 19 tracks: Minaj on “I Admit” and Yeat on “I Don’t Text Back.” The mixtape marks NBA YoungBoy’s fifth project of 2022, arriving just a few weeks after 3800 Degrees. Back in September, he released another mixtape, Realer 2, while he kicked off the year in January with Colors. And in August, the rapper dropped his fourth proper studio album, The Last Slimeto. On top of all the music, YoungBoy was found not guilty in a felony gun trial in Los Angeles that wrapped over the summer.

As for Minaj, she’s dropped a handful of singles and has done a slew of features this year. Along with her latest hit, “Super Freaky Girl,” she’s dropped tracks with Coi Leray (“Blick Blick”), Yung Bleu (“Love in the Way”), Five Foreign (“We Go Up”), and two with Lil Baby (“Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem”).