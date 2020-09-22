RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Bests Drake on Artists 500 Chart

Youngboy Never Broke Again ended Drake’s latest run atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, raking in 180.3 million streams for the week of September 11th through the 17th.

The rapper is a streaming favorite and mainstay in the Top 10 of the RS 500, and his jump from Number Six last week to Number One this week was propelled by the arrival of his new album, Top. The LP easily bowed at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, racking up 129.1 million song streams, to help it push 122,800 album-equivalent units. Additionally, two songs from the record — “My Window” and “Drug Addiction” — placed in the Top 15 of the Top 100 Songs chart, with the former coming in at Number 10 with 11.3 million streams, and the latter premiering at 15 with 10.1 million streams.

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s jump was the only major shake-up on the Artists 500 this week, which didn’t see many other major song or album releases. Drake landed at Number Two with 115.3 million streams, Pop Smoke at Three with 110.6 million, Juice WRLD at Four with 101.8 million and Taylor Swift at Five with 85.4 million.

Top Artists The week of September 11, 2020 1 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 180.3M Song Streams 180.3M Top Song My Window Weeks on Chart 153 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 115.3M Song Streams 115.3M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 291 Peak Position 1 3 Pop Smoke Song Streams 110.6M Song Streams 110.6M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 60 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 101.8M Song Streams 101.8M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 115 Peak Position 1 5 Taylor Swift Song Streams 85.4M Song Streams 85.4M Top Song cardigan Weeks on Chart 284 Peak Position 1

Big Sean notably dropped out of the Top 10, falling to Number 17 after hitting Number Four last week thanks to the arrival of his new album, Detroit 2. Way down the chart, Marilyn Manson actually made his Artists 500 debut at Number 276 with 8.3 million song streams. The rocker’s new album, We Are Chaos, debuted at Number Eight on the RS 200, moving 29,800 album units thanks to 23,900 sales and 3.5 million streams.