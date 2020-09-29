 RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again is Number One Again on RS500 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jeff Rosenstock Rips the Studio Roof Off With 'Scram' on 'Seth Meyers'
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Scores Second Straight Week at Number One on Artists 500

Luke Combs shakes up Top 10, as Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys rise

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Youngboy Never Broke Again was Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Youngboy Never Broke Again retained the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of September 18th through the 24th.

The rapper pulled in 119.3 million on-demand audio streams, which was down from the 180.3 million he garnered last week, but still enough to just squeeze by Drake, who racked up 114.2 million streams. That drop in overall stream numbers was mirrored in the numbers for Youngboy NBA’s latest album, Top, which slipped from Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart to Number Four, though it still garnered 68.9 million streams to move 60,700 album-equivalent units.

Coming in behind Youngboy Never Broke Again and Drake were more of the usual Artists 500 suspects, including Pop Smoke (111.3 million streams), Juice WRLD (99.2 million), Taylor Swift (83.8 million) and Post Malone 63.1 million. Country star Luke Combs got a bit of a boost this week, though, jumping from Number 12 to Number Seven as he picked up 57.4 million song streams thanks primarily to the release of a new song, “Without You.” The track — which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of Combs’ What You See Is What You Get — garnered 5.1 million streams to bow at Number 36 on the Top 100 Songs chart.

Top Artists

The week of September 18, 2020
1

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 119.3M
2

Drake

Song Streams 114.2M
3

Pop Smoke

Song Streams 111.3M
4

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 99.2M
5

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 83.8M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Outside the Top 10, Justin Bieber made a significant jump from Number 67 to Number 15. The pop star picked up 43.7 million song streams following the release of “Holy,” his new collaboration with Chance the Rapper, which debuted at Number Two on the RS 100 with 20.4 million streams. Alicia Keys also saw a major rise, from Number 216 to Number 77, as her new album, Alicia, premiered at Number Three on the RS 200, moving 62,400 album units thanks to 11.9 million streams and 51,700 sales.

In This Article: RS Charts, Youngboy Never Broke Again

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.