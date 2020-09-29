RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Scores Second Straight Week at Number One on Artists 500

Youngboy Never Broke Again retained the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of September 18th through the 24th.

The rapper pulled in 119.3 million on-demand audio streams, which was down from the 180.3 million he garnered last week, but still enough to just squeeze by Drake, who racked up 114.2 million streams. That drop in overall stream numbers was mirrored in the numbers for Youngboy NBA’s latest album, Top, which slipped from Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart to Number Four, though it still garnered 68.9 million streams to move 60,700 album-equivalent units.

Coming in behind Youngboy Never Broke Again and Drake were more of the usual Artists 500 suspects, including Pop Smoke (111.3 million streams), Juice WRLD (99.2 million), Taylor Swift (83.8 million) and Post Malone 63.1 million. Country star Luke Combs got a bit of a boost this week, though, jumping from Number 12 to Number Seven as he picked up 57.4 million song streams thanks primarily to the release of a new song, “Without You.” The track — which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of Combs’ What You See Is What You Get — garnered 5.1 million streams to bow at Number 36 on the Top 100 Songs chart.

Top Artists The week of September 18, 2020 1 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 119.3M Song Streams 119.3M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 154 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 114.2M Song Streams 114.2M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 292 Peak Position 1 3 Pop Smoke Song Streams 111.3M Song Streams 111.3M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 61 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 99.2M Song Streams 99.2M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 116 Peak Position 1 5 Taylor Swift Song Streams 83.8M Song Streams 83.8M Top Song cardigan Weeks on Chart 285 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Outside the Top 10, Justin Bieber made a significant jump from Number 67 to Number 15. The pop star picked up 43.7 million song streams following the release of “Holy,” his new collaboration with Chance the Rapper, which debuted at Number Two on the RS 100 with 20.4 million streams. Alicia Keys also saw a major rise, from Number 216 to Number 77, as her new album, Alicia, premiered at Number Three on the RS 200, moving 62,400 album units thanks to 11.9 million streams and 51,700 sales.