RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Bests Drake for Third Straight Week on Artists 500

Youngboy Never Broke Again held off Drake, while Machine Gun Kelly and Joji leapt into the Top 10 of the Artists 500 chart for the week of September 25th through October 1st.

Youngboy Never Broke Again secured his third week at Number One with 116.4 million streams. His latest album, Top, continued to perform well, landing at Number Seven on the Top 200 Albums chart with 61.6 million song streams to help it move 42,400 album-equivalent units.

Drake’s numbers remained steady, too, as he picked up 111.6 million song streams. And Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Taylor Swift once again filled out the rest of the top five in that order with 109.4 million, 97.2 million and 79.6 million song streams respectively.

Top Artists The week of September 25, 2020 1 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 116.4M Song Streams 116.4M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 155 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 111.6M Song Streams 111.6M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 293 Peak Position 1 3 Pop Smoke Song Streams 109.4M Song Streams 109.4M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 62 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 97.2M Song Streams 97.2M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 117 Peak Position 1 5 Taylor Swift Song Streams 79.5M Song Streams 79.5M Top Song cardigan Weeks on Chart 286 Peak Position 1

Machine Gun Kelly, however, helped shake up the Top 10 with the arrival of his new album Tickets to My Downfall. The musician jumped from Number 95 to Number Six, pulling in 73.5 million streams as Tickets to My Downfall debuted at Number One on the RS 200. Machine Gun Kelly’s collaboration with Halsey from the album, “Forget Me Too,” also bowed at Number 15 on the Top 100 Songs chart with 8.7 million streams.

Coming in behind MGK was Japanese-Australian R&B singer Joji, who climbed even further up the chart, from Number 138 to Number Seven. The singer picked up 66.2 million song streams as his sophomore album, Nectar, debuted at Number Three on the RS 200 with move 93,200 album units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Outside the Top 10, Tory Lanez rose to Number 11 with 56.3 million streams following the release of his new album, Daystar. And Lil Peep saw a bump as well, going from Number 43 to Number 20 with 42.6 million streams after his 2016 mixtape, Hellboy, was finally released on streaming services.