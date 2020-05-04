 RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Returns to Top of Artists 500 - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Rides New Mixtape to Top of Artists 500 Chart

Juice WRLD and Travis Scott rise following new singles

Youngboy Never Broke Again reclaimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart following his new mixtape, '38 Baby 2.'

Youngboy Never Broke Again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of April 24th through April 30th.

The rapper is a streaming favorite and a regular presence in the top 10 of the chart, and he pulled in 129.5 million song streams this week following the release of his new mixtape 38 Baby 2. The project debuted atop the RS Top 200 Albums chart, moving 63,100 album units thanks primarily to 71.8 million song streams.

Drake came in right behind Youngboy Never Broke Again, holding the Number Two spot with 104.9 million song streams as his latest single, “Toosie Slide” landed at Number Five on the RS100 with 18.3 million streams. (The surprise release of the Dark Lane Demo Tapes last Friday should help the rapper pull in big numbers across the major charts next week). And last week’s Artists 500 chart-topper, Da Baby, fell to Number Three as he picked up 95.2 million streams and his latest release, Blame It On Baby, landed at Number Two on the RS200, moving 54,600 album units.

Top Artists

The week of April 24, 2020
1

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 129.5M
2

Drake

Song Streams 104.9M
3

DaBaby

Song Streams 95.2M
4

Lil Uzi Vert

Song Streams 95.2M
5

The Weeknd

Song Streams 77.5M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

There were two other shake-ups in the Top 10 this week, with Juice WRLD jumping from Number 10 to Number Six, and Travis Scott leaping from Number 17 to Number 8. The release of Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single, “Righteous,” helped the late rapper pull in 74.6 million streams as the song debuted at Number Three on the RS100 with 20.9 million streams. Scott, meanwhile, saw a significant bump in his streaming numbers thanks not to a new solo song, but a new collaborative track with Kid Cudi, released under the moniker, the Scotts. That song debuted at Number One on the RS100 with 32.4 million streams, and while Scott himself pulled in 69.4 million streams to land at Number Eight on the Artists 500, the Scotts also debuted on the chart at Number 25.

The rest of the Top 10 featured Lil Uzi Vert at Number Four (95.2 million streams), the Weeknd at Five (77.5 million), Post Malone at Seven (72 million), Lil Baby at Nine (62.7 million) and Rod Wave at 10 (56.3 million). Outside the Top 10, Megan Thee Stallion notably jumped from Number 30 to Number 19, pulling in 35.9 million streams as her song “Savage” — thanks to a new remix with Beyoncé — landed at Number Two on the RS100 with 17.4 million streams.

In This Article: RS Charts

