Youngboy Never Broke Again Arrested on Drug, Firearms Charges

Youngboy Never Broke Again was among 16 people arrested Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on various drug and firearms charges, local CBS affiliate WAFB 9 reports.

According to the the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office website, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, faces three charges: possession of a schedule one drug and distribution/manufacturing of schedule two and schedule four drugs. WAFB, however, reported that Gaulden is also facing two firearms charges: felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearms.

A representative for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed the rapper’s arrest but declined to provide specific details about the charges.

Representatives for Gaulden declined to comment. However, a lawyer for the rapper, James Manasseh, told WAFB: “Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes. There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

Gaulden was previously arrested in November 2016 for a shooting incident and was held in jail until May 2017. He was booked on attempted first-degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm; he was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and put on three years of active probation. His probation was terminated last December after a judge ruled that he had completed all of the conditions of his probation to date and agreed with Gaulden’s lawyer that remaining in Baton Rouge was a threat to his personal and financial safety.

Youngboy Never Broke Again released his most recent album, Top, earlier this month. It marks his third project of the year, following the mixtapes, Still Flexin, Still Steppin and 38 Baby 2.