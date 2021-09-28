Youngboy Never Broke Again Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’

Youngboy Never Broke Again has already launched three albums to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, second only to Taylor Swift, who’s had four. But now, with his album Sincerely, Kentrell — released Friday — he could tie Swift’s record for the most Number One albums in the chart’s history.

So far, things are looking good for the Baton Rouge rapper: Sincerely, Kentrell tops this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Other albums that have gone on to top the RS 200, like those by Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo, also led the Pre-Add Chart before the album’s release.

Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain rises to Number Two, while Mac Miller’s posthumous album Faces takes third. Ed Sheeran’s = takes fourth, while The Lumineers’ Brightside scores the highest debut of the week, at Number Five. Other notable entries include D Smoke’s War & Wonders (Number Nine), JP the Wavy’s Wavy Tape 2 (Number 12), and alt-J’s The Dream (Number 23).

