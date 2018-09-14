Rolling Stone
Young Thug Was Released From Jail

Atlanta rapper has been charged with five violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act after a 2017 arrest

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage at Staples Center on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Young Thug performs onstage at Staples Center on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jeffery Lamar “Young Thug” Williams was released from jail on bond Thursday, September 13, at 8:49 PM EST, according to the Dekalb County Judicial Information System. The Atlanta rapper turned himself in on Tuesday, September 11, and was charged with five violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act stemming from a September 2017 arrest by Brookhaven police. Allegedly, the officers found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, marijuana, generic Xanax, codeine, $50,000 cash and an illegal firearm when they pulled over a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jerrika Karlae ecstatically announced her partner’s freedom, reports Complex.

“BIG THANK YOU TO THESE AMAZING TWO MR BRIAN STEELE AND @drewfindling,” Karlae wrote. “THE GOAT IS FREE #GODISGOOD @thuggerthugger1 continue making history and touching the masses with your talent.”

Before the Slime Language rapper turned himself in he announced a new project, with the rumored title, On The Rvn. A photo on Thug’s Instagram teased features from Elton John, 6LACK, Jaden Smith and T-Shyne. Unfortunately, new music has yet to be released.

