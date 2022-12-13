Young Thug Hit With Street Racing, Reckless Driving Charges While Awaiting YSL Gang Trial

Young Thug was hit with four additional misdemeanor charges, tied to a 2021 driving incident, as he awaits trial in his sweeping RICO Act violation case.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, a grand jury indicted the rapper — real name Jeffrey Williams — on charges of racing, reckless driving, speeding, and a seat belt violation. The incident allegedly took place May 22, 2021, with the indictment saying Williams was clocked going 120 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone on I-85 “in a contest and exhibition of speed” (meaning, street racing).

A lawyer for Williams did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. A rep for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Williams has been locked up in a Cobb County jail since May when he and 27 others — including fellow rapper Gunna — were arrested on gang-related charges. Prosecutors have tried to paint Williams as the leader of Young Slime Life, a Bloods-affiliated street gang, with the indictment claiming he was both directly and indirectly associated with a range of criminal activity, from armed robbery to murder. Controversially, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been adamant about using lyrics, by both Young Thug and Gunna, as evidence against them in the case.

Williams has denied all the charges against him. Since his arrest, he’s also tried — and failed — three times to secure a release on bond. His last effort came in August, with a judge denying his request to at least be released on stringent house arrest.

The YSL trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023.