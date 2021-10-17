 Young Thug Performs with Nate Ruess, Gunna, Travis Barker in SNL Debut - Rolling Stone
Young Thug, Gunna and Nate Ruess Perform “Love You More” For Thug’s ‘SNL’ Musical Debut

Young Thug performed with Ruess, Gunna and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during his SNL debut

Ethan Millman

For Young Thug’s SNL musical debut, the rapper brought out Gunna and Nate Ruess for a melodic performance of “Love You More,” their collaboration from Thug’s new album Punk.

Thug also performed a raucous, punk rap performance of latest single “Tick Tock.” For both songs, Blink 182 joined Thug on stage behind the kit.

Thug’s “Tick Tock” performance, with head-banging guitar and heroic drum fills, is reminiscent of when the rapper debuted the song during his NPR Tiny desk performance back in August.

Young Thug released Punk, his second studio album, on Friday, featuring a slew of features from the likes of Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Doja Cat, J Cole, and late rappers Juice Wrld and Mac Miller. Punk follows several popular releases for Thug including April’s Slime Language 2 and 2019’s So Much Fun, both of which topped the Rolling Stone 200 album chart.

