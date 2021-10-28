Is Young Thug the Most Influential Rapper of His Generation?

With the release of Young Thug’s new album Punk, Jeff Ihaza — who wrote Rolling Stone’s recent digital cover story on the Atlanta rapper — joins host Brian Hiatt on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to look back at Thug’s wildly influential career so far and examine the highs and lows of his new release.

The episode traces, step-by-step, how Young Thug changed the sound of hip-hop – while continually altering his own aesthetic approach along the way. And in the course of the conversation, Thug is compared to Elvis Presley, J.R.R. Tolkien, and the Joker to Future’s Batman.

