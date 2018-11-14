Young Thug Released From Jail, First 48 Hours in Custody Took ‘A Toll’

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was released from jail on Wednesday, November 14th. The Atlanta rapper was imprisoned on November 8th after failing a court-mandated drug test and spent six days in DeKalb County Jail.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams reinstated Williams’ bond under the condition that he submits to random drug tests twice a week and attends substance abuse counseling, according to WXIA-TV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was also reported that Thug wouldn’t eat or drink for 48 hours while in jail, as a form of punishment he placed upon himself. In a phone conversation with Rolling Stone, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel attempted to clarify Thug’s reason for refusing food.

“Have you, God forbid, ever been in custody? It’s traumatic. It’s traumatic,” Steel said. “Yes, it took a toll.”

“Over the last six days, I understood this is real life. I have two sons, ages 10 and 11. I don’t want them to think that going to jail — even if you can get out right away — is cool,” Williams told the court, according to WXIA-TV. “I want to grow, and I have grown. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been penalized for them. I’m sorry, and won’t disobey again.”

“I can’t say it’s a significant win because Mr. Williams should never have been arrested or placed under indictment,” Steel said about the Wednesday release. “He’s been wrongly charged.”

Williams is currently facing five violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act stemming from a September, 2017 arrest. Officers allegedly found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, marijuana, generic Xanax, codeine, $50,000 cash and an illegal firearm when they pulled over a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach that Thug was in.

“The truth will come out. It’ll be an honor to have this case tried by a jury and the truth will come out.” Steel said of the looming case. “He will be cleared.”