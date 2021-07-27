Young Thug Reveals New Album Details Via a Very ‘Punk’ ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Young Thug performed a set on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series featuring songs from his upcoming album, Punk, backed by a live band including Travis Barker.

Punk is Thug’s second proper studio release and follows 2019’s So Much Fun. Last weekend, Thug premiered a new song, “Tick Tock,” during his performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, teasing the new direction of his upcoming album. In his Tiny Desk performance, he revealed even more songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” and the very punk-inspired “Hate the Game.”

Thug’s look in the clip is, fittingly, very “Punk.” He sports newly dyed hair and an outfit reminiscent of the pop-punk bands of the aughts. Plus, his custom sleeveless T-shirt (from his Spider brand) happens to reveal a bit of information about Punk‘s arrival: At the end of the performance, Thug turned his back to the camera and flashed the release date for the album, October 15th.

Punk arrives as Thug’s influence in hip-hop continues to grow. His YSL label imprint continues to dominate the charts; their most recent compilation, Slime Language 2, debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s chart. If the songs from his Tiny Desk are any indication, Thug’s new music is sure to capture the moment, especially as pop-punk nostalgia continues to captivate the mainstream. Thug, the singular artist that he is, will surely put his own spin on what the world understands as “punk.”