Watch Young Thug Weather Storms in Trippy Video for ‘Dirty Shoes’

Rapper’s collaboration with Gunna appears on ‘Slime Language’ compilation

Young Thug weathers storms in his trippy video for “Dirty Shoes” featuring Gunna. The track appears on the Young Stoner Life Records compilation, Slime Language, which dropped last month.

In the stylish clip, the rapper is seen in different outfits, appearing in a smoke and cloud-filled mirror in a room flanked by models, bathed in red light, turning into a skeleton and grooving alongside collaborator Gunna. While he and his crew in the clip make it through rain, lightning and hail, in the end only Young Thug’s shoes survive.

Last week, the Atlanta rapper was released from jail on bond after he turned himself in following felony drug charges for violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Prior to turning himself in, he teased a new project he dubbed On the Rvn via Instagram, which hinted at Elton John, 6lack, Jaden Smith and T-Shyne as possible collaborators.

