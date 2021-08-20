Young Thug Drops New ‘Punk’ Track ‘Tick Tock’

Young Thug has released a song, “Tick Tock,” from his impending new album, Punk.

The track boasts big drums, big bass, and bright, buoyant synth stabs, with Young Thug peeling off plenty of sharp, often funny bars in a characteristically dexterous vocal performance: “He’ll give up his kidney/But Saint Laurent still tryna cease-and-desist it, woo”; “I always trust my guts/I’ve just been shitting with no flush”; “Gucci stroller for the kids, so what?”

Punk is set to be released October 15th, and the album will mark Young Thug’s second official studio album, following 2019’s So Much Fun. He premiered part of “Tick Tock” during his set at Rolling Loud in Miami back in July, then revealed a few more songs (“Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” and “Hate the Game”) during a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series (for the performance, Young Thug was backed by a full live band, including Travis Barker).

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Young Thug spoke about Punk and wanting to carve out yet another new phase for himself musically: “You can’t learn how to keep inventing,” he said. “You just keep learning how to keep learning. What’s in you is in you. There is not any way I can tell you — I just do what I do. I don’t even fucking know I’m doing it.”