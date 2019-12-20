Young Thug Drops ‘Boy Back’ Video, New Songs With ‘So Much Fun’ Deluxe Edition

Young Thug has dropped a new music video for his collaboration with Nav, “Boy Back,” as well as a deluxe edition of his most recent album, So Much Fun, featuring four previously unreleased songs.

Directed by Cash XO, the “Boy Back” video finds Thugger joining Nav in the latter’s hometown of Toronto. The clip features footage of the pair performing the song outside a graffiti-covered wall, while elsewhere Thugger spits his verse in a luxe hotel room and Nav performs his as he cruises around the city.

As for the So Much Fun deluxe edition, the four new tracks include “Diamonds,” featuring Gunna, “Hop Off a Jet,” featuring Travis Scott and two solo cuts, “Die Today” and “Millions.” The deluxe edition is available on all streaming services.

Young Thug released So Much Fun in August, capping off a summer run in which the beloved rapper finally seemed to have his own superstar moment. The album debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, while Thug also notched two Number Ones on the Top 100 Songs chart, first for his guest spot on Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” and then with a remix of his song “Hot” featuring Travis Scott.

In an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the album’s release, Thug spoke honestly about how even he viewed So Much Fun as an important peak after a difficult few years. “I’ve been going through the storm,” he said. “Once this album goes number one, the storm is over. The storm been calmed. That’s one of the main reasons why I wanted it to be fun, because I felt like this album was going to go number one. I felt like it was going to be the highest-charting album in my career. I felt like everything that’s happening; I felt that it would happen and deep down I was going through a lot. That’s why I wanted to make it So Much Fun, because I wanted to really fall back on this and be like, ‘Damn, this is really [how I] overcome oppression and struggle.’”