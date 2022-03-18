 Mother of One of Young Thug's Children Killed in Bowling Alley Dispute - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Princess Nokia's New 'No Effort' Video Is a 'Love Letter to the Girls in the Hood'
Home Music Music News

Mother of One of Young Thug’s Children Killed After Bowling Alley Dispute

LaKevia Jackson, 31, was reportedly shot multiple times after an argument over a bowling ball escalated

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
young thug LaKevia Jackson shot killedyoung thug LaKevia Jackson shot killed

Young Thug pictured in Oct. 2021.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

LaKevia Jackson, a 31-year-old woman who has a son with Young Thug, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday, March 17.

Per a preliminary report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to an incident at the Metro Fun Center at around 10:50 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman had been shot. Jackson was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Detectives are still investigating the crime, but it’s believed that the incident began with a dispute over a bowling ball and escalated to gunfire. A suspect in the shooting has not been identified. 

Representatives for Young Thug did not immediately return a request for comment. Jackson’s family was not immediately available for comment, either.

Per CBS 46 in Atlanta, Jackson’s mother said her daughter was at the bowling alley to attend her best friend’s birthday, and was apparently shot while leaving the venue. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Sherina Jackson said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! … I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

LaKevia Jackson reportedly has a 14-year-old son, Kyvion Jackson, with Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Lamar Williams). The pair met when they were living in the same apartment complex before Young Thug’s rap career took off.

In This Article: Young Thug

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.