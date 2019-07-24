Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly Announce Joint North American Tour

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly will team up this fall for a North America co-headlining arena tour.
The 31-date trek – which will also feature special guests Polo G, YBN Nahmir, Killy and Strick at select dates – begins September 30th in Toronto and concludes nearly two months later at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 18th. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 26th.
Young Thug is in the midst of a “superstar moment” thanks to the Atlanta rapper’s high-profile features on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and, most recently, Lil Nas X’s latest “Old Town Road” remix. Machine Gun Kelly recently released his new album Hotel Diablo – which debuted at Number Five on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Album Chart – and co-starred in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.
Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly Tour Dates
September 30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
October 3 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum
October 4 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
October 5 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
October 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
October 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
October 12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
October 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
October 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
October 25 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
October 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
October 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
October 29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
October 31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena
November 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
November 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
November 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
November 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
November 8 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
November 10 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
November 12 – Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort
November 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
November 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium