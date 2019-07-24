Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly Announce Joint North American Tour

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly will team up this fall for a North America co-headlining arena tour.

The 31-date trek – which will also feature special guests Polo G, YBN Nahmir, Killy and Strick at select dates – begins September 30th in Toronto and concludes nearly two months later at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 18th. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 26th.

Young Thug is in the midst of a “superstar moment” thanks to the Atlanta rapper’s high-profile features on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and, most recently, Lil Nas X’s latest “Old Town Road” remix. Machine Gun Kelly recently released his new album Hotel Diablo – which debuted at Number Five on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Album Chart – and co-starred in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly Tour Dates

September 30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

October 3 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum

October 4 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

October 5 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

October 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

October 12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

October 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

October 25 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

October 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

October 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

October 29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

October 31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena

November 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

November 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

November 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

November 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

November 10 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

November 12 – Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort

November 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

November 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium