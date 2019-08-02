×
Watch Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott Run ‘The London’ in New Video

Rapper hits the road with Machine Gun Kelly this fall

By

Reporter

Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott keep a watchful eye on the operations of a high-end hotel, where the business transactions aren’t all on the level, in Young Thug’s new video for “The London.”

In the clip, Travis Scott sits in a room monitoring a number of surveillance screens, which showcase what appears to be an underground brothel being run out of the hotel. Drugs are administered, money is counted and a bloodied bathroom further signal that all is not what it seems. Young Thug indulges in some of the in-room action himself and checks in on the behind-the-scenes dealings, while J. Cole keeps watch on the back hallways.

Last week, Young Thug unveiled the dates for a co-headlining North American arena tour with Machine Gun Kelly, which launches in September and runs through November. Young Thug is in the midst of a “superstar moment” — the Atlanta rapper has recently had high-profile collaborations on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone as well as on one of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remixes, which also features Mason Ramsey.

