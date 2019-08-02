Watch Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott Run ‘The London’ in New Video

Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott keep a watchful eye on the operations of a high-end hotel, where the business transactions aren’t all on the level, in Young Thug’s new video for “The London.”

In the clip, Travis Scott sits in a room monitoring a number of surveillance screens, which showcase what appears to be an underground brothel being run out of the hotel. Drugs are administered, money is counted and a bloodied bathroom further signal that all is not what it seems. Young Thug indulges in some of the in-room action himself and checks in on the behind-the-scenes dealings, while J. Cole keeps watch on the back hallways.

Last week, Young Thug unveiled the dates for a co-headlining North American arena tour with Machine Gun Kelly, which launches in September and runs through November. Young Thug is in the midst of a “superstar moment” — the Atlanta rapper has recently had high-profile collaborations on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone as well as on one of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remixes, which also features Mason Ramsey.