See Young Thug and Gunna Deliver Medley of Hits Alongside Giant Spider

Young Thug and Gunna performed a medley of tracks during the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards Tuesday in the rappers’ hometown of Atlanta.

A little more than a week before Young Thug drops his new album Punk, the rapper performed the single “Tick Tock” from atop a giant arachnid before Gunna dropped in from the other side of the stage, delivering his new track “Too Easy,” sans Future. The two rappers then teamed up centerstage for their collaborative single “Ski,” off the Slime Language 2 compilation.

Young Thug was nominated for a pair of awards at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards — Best Hip-Hop Video for “Go Crazy” with Chris Brown and Best Duo/Group with Brown — but lost in both categories. Gunna did not receive any nominations from his hit 2020 LP Wunna.

Punk is set for release on October 15th, with a musical guest spot for Thug on Saturday Night Live booked for the next night. After dozens of mixtapes, the album marks Young Thug’s second official studio LP, following 2019’s So Much Fun.