Young Thug Pays Bonds for Inmates in New ‘Paid the Fine’ Video

Young Thug has dropped an uplifting video for new song “Paid the Fine,” which features Gunna, Lil Baby and YTB Trench. The track appears on Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label compilation Slime Language 2, which debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart earlier this week.

The visual was filmed while Young Thug and Gunna visited Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail last Sunday. According to a statement, Young Thug — working with the district attorney’s office, lawyers, prosecutors and bond companies — paid the bonds for several inmates who were being held on minor offenses and could not afford the cost to be released.

The clip features footage of the released inmates reuniting with their loved ones, and they join up afterwards to enjoy a celebratory meal together.

“This is where we are from. We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DAs and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out,” Young Thug said in a statement. “It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this.”