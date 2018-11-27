Young Thug Treks Through Creepy, Enchanted Forest in New ‘Chanel’ Video

Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Baby navigate a trippy world in the new video for “Chanel.” The song appears on Young Thug’s Slime Language, which was released in August.

While the song’s lyrics bouncily tout buying their respective women “anything she want” and “anything you see” including designer items ranging clothing to luxury cars, the Elliot Sellers-directed visual takes on a more sinister vibe. Young Thug first appears with a giant snake engulfing his head. Later, as the three rappers meet up in a parking lot, buildings bend around them and a car melts.

They venture to an enchanted forest, where branches appear to reach out to them and rocks morph and undulate. The snake follows the crew into the forest, gaining in size and ending on a foreboding note that suggests there isn’t just one reptile to fear.

A month after Young Thug released Slime Language, the rapper dropped the six-song EP On the Rvn, which features Elton John, Offset, 6lack, Jaden Smith and T-Shyne.