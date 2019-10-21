Watch Young Thug Perform ‘Hot’ With Gunna on ‘Fallon’

Young Thug performed his recent single “Hot” on The Tonight Show with the help of featured artist Gunna and Temple University Diamond Marching Band. The performance featured the marching band playing in a semi-circle as the rapper appeared behind them, spitting the song’s lyrics in a fog of smoke. Gunna joined midway through for his verse, the smoke rising over the musicians as the song came to a climax.

“Hot” comes off Young Thug’s album So Much Fun, which dropped in August. The album hit No. 1 on the RS Albums Chart the following week, earning nearly 150 million streams in its week of release. It marked an important moment of success for Young Thug, who also featured on Ed Sheeran’s “Feels” from his No. 6 Collaborations Project earlier this year.

“I’ve always had faith,” the rapper told Rolling Stone of the album process. “So it wasn’t nothing that I was going through that I didn’t have faith or didn’t think could be done or happen. It was more about faith and perfect timing with me. I feel like it was the perfect time to put it out. My headspace was perfect. I always had a perfect headspace when it came to music even if my money was low, even if I had problems at home or even if I had problems in the real world or even if I had doubters or even if I had open cases or judgmental people. I never ever cracked under pressure on those types of things. I always kept a balance, and I was able to overcome any type of obstacle.”