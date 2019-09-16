Young Thug’s Goat (the Animal, Not the Acronym) is a Star

Young Thug is generally a snake guy. The animal appears in most Thug and Thug-adjacent media (photos, music videos, album art, emoji usage). In the music video for “Just How It Is,” Thug is covered in a heap of serpents, but it’s another animal that truly steals the show.

A quarter of the way through “Just How It Is” — which Thug co-directed with Leff — a majestic black goat with large white spot appears. For a moment, Young Thug pauses and looks at the peaceful creature like, “Whoa that’s a goat,” before giving the animal a nod of approval. Now, your average goat wouldn’t know how to handle such a situation. It’s generally known that goats are vain clout chasers, but not the unnamed kid in “Just How It is.” The goat confidently stands with poise, basking in the recognition from Thug. Then as soon as the gorgeous creature appears, she vanishes. The only thing the goat leaves in her wake is a star-turning performance that could compete with the best of 2019.

“Just How It Is” appears on Young Thug’s latest album, So Much Fun, though the rapper is already prepping his follow-up, Punk. In an August interview with Rolling Stone, Thug discussed what separates So Much Fun, from Punk, saying, “I would like to say Punk is [my best album], even though it’s not out… [I]t’s more like real life. It’s more like Tupac. Tupac could be one of the biggest rappers in the world, because he rapped what he rapped about. I had conversations with Jay-Z and he told me, ‘We gotta learn how to continue what Pac had going. Pac was a teacher. Pac teaches.’ This album Punk that I’m going to put out soon is probably going to be the best album, because it really teaches you, gives you life situations, it’s teaching I’m human.”