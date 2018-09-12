Young Thug Booked on Felony Drug Charges Stemming From 2017 Arrest

Young Thug turned himself in to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with five violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. The sheriff’s department database shows that the rapper (real name: Jeffery Lamar Williams) was booked Tuesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a September 2017 arrest when Brookhaven police pulled over a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for its tint potentially being too dark during a traffic stop. Williams, Cedric Jones and Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens were in the car. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, “methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana with the intent to distribute,” generic Xanax, codeine, $50,000 cash and an illegal firearm were all found in the car.

Kitchens, Thug’s YSL signee and protégé, was charged with a misdemeanor window tint violation and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Cedric Jones, who also faces six charges from the incident including possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

On Sunday, Thug teased that he would release an album “in two days,” though the rumored project On The Rvn, has yet to materialize. Currently, the only photo on Thug’s Instagram is a photo teasing the project and its potential collaborators — Elton John, 6LACK, Jaden Smith and T-Shyne.

Rolling Stone reached out to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department and verified Williams’ arrest. However, there was no further clarification when he will be granted bond.