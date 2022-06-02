Young Thug Denied Bond in Hearing Over Atlanta RICO Case

Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday in connection to gang-related charges and violations of the RICO act. Judge Ural D. Glanville said he had concerns regarding the rapper being a threat to the community and witnesses as well as concerns over him being a flight risk, though Glanville added that the rapper having “significant means” was not held against him. The proceedings were livestreamed.

During the hearing, Young Thug’s lawyers argued for their client to be released on bond and considered for house arrest with monitoring, arguing that though he had money, he did not own a private plane so he was not a flight risk, and that lyrics the prosecution cited to argue the rapper should not be released on bond could not be attributed to him because it’s unclear who wrote them or sung them. However, they did not win the argument. The rapper has been charged under the RICO Act in a 56-count indictment alongside several fellow YSL rappers, including Gunna. Gunna was denied bond last month and his trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

Through the hours-long proceedings, Young Thug — real name Jeffery Williams — appeared via video from Cobb County jail as his lawyers argued that he was not a flight risk. During the proceedings, 300 Entertainment cofounder Kevin Liles testified on behalf of the rapper, as Revolt TV shared on Instagram. In an emotional appearance as he appeared to wipe tears from his eyes, Liles testified that he would vouch for Williams.

After being told it could exceed $1 million for Williams’ security to ensure “Mr. Williams does not flee, does not get types of weapons, does not intimidate a witness, is not a danger to the community or property in the community,” Liles was asked if he could afford that type of undertaking. “Jeffery can afford it and I can afford it, so it will be paid for,” Liles responded. When asked if he would back him, he said: “I’m willing to back him personally and professionally.”

Young Thug’s trial date is expected to take place on Jan. 9, 2023.