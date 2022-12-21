Unfoonk Forbidden From Contacting Brother Young Thug After Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

Young Thug’s brother Quantavious Grier, a fellow rapper who performs as Unfoonk, is the latest individual rounded up in the highly-publicized 56-count RICO indictment to accept a plea deal. One of 28 defendants in the YSL gang case, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and another count of theft by receiving stolen property, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The rapper, who previously served 11 years towards a life sentence for murder before being released on appeal in 2019, will have his initial 12-year sentence broken down into 10 years on probation with two years commuted to time served, with an addition 750 hours of community service tacked on. His release comes on the condition that he maintains no contact whatsoever with anyone involved in the RICO indictment, including his own brother.

In a 2021 interview, Unfoonk credited Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, with assisting in his 2019 release. “He made it possible for me to get out — he put the money behind it, for real,” he explained on B High ATL. “I get a call one day, he’s telling me to come home. That was in 2017. So, I talk to my lawyer, Brian, and he says, ‘You’re coming home in two years.’” A year after his release, Unfoonk signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records.

A lawyer for Williams did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Gunna, who is also signed to the 300 Entertainment label imprint, was released from jail last week after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. The rapper, born Sergio Kitchens, issued a statement via his lawyers explaining that his “Alford plea,” which allows him to accept a plea while maintaining his innocence, was in his best interest after having been detained since his arrest in May.

"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a 'gang'; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations," Kitchens said in his statement. "My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and 'glorified' urban life in the Black community."

Kitchens was sentenced to five years in prison with one year commuted to time served and the other four suspended on the condition that he complete 500 hours of community service. He also made clear in a statement that he would not cooperate with prosecutors going forward, including during the trial scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023. A source with knowledge of the ongoing case recently told Rolling Stone that the rapper will not be called to testify against any of the defendants during the trial.

YSL member Walter Murphy, who Fulton County prosecutors claim founded YSL as a gang alongside Young Thug and others, took a plea deal in the case, as well. Murphy agreed to "testify truthfully in any further trial as it may become necessary," with his 10-year sentence to break down as one year of time served and the remaining nine on probation.

Rappers SlimeLife Shawty and Lil Duke also accepted plea deals. Following his release, the former explained via Instagram Stories that his admittance that YSL is a gang does not qualify as snitching, writing: “It ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anyone can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it.” He also entered a guilty plea for one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Fulton County prosecutors plan to call “around 300 witnesses” in the YSL trial that Judge Ural Glanville expects to last between six and nine months.