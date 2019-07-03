Watch Young the Giant Try to Beat ‘Heat of the Summer’ Blues

Young the Giant try to find a cure for the beachside blues in the new video for “Heat of the Summer.” In the clip, frontman Sameer Gadhia is tormented in true summer bummer fashion by a raincloud that hangs only over him as he tries to enjoy a day at the beach. The constant rain keeps him from putting on sunscreen, taking a puff of a joint a friendly beachcomber offers and singing the receipt for his drink at the bar. Though nothing is more tragic than when the downpour melts Gadhia’s ice cream cone.

Eventually, as “Heat of the Summer” hits its peak, Gadhia makes a mad dash to escape the cloud and ends up partying with the people he met along the way, as he sings the final chorus, “Feel like it’s been forever/Since I had my shit together/I just do what I wanna/In the heat of the summer.”

“Heat of the Summer” appears on Young the Giant’s latest album, Mirror Master, which was released last October. The group is in the middle of a co-headlining tour with Fitz and the Tantrums, which continues tonight, July 3rd, in Council Bluffs, Iowa and wraps August 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada.