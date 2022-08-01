Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid

The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The weekend of shows on the road to OVO Fest kicked off on Thursday with an “All Canadian North Stars” event at Drake’s History nightclub that featured appearances from Choclair, Keshia Chanté, Jully Black, and more special guests, including Nelly Furtado.

It was followed up with Friday’s double-headlining show featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby. The festivities were meant to wrap with a show from the Big Three: Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reuniting with their Young Money crew.

“I love you all,” Drake added. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”