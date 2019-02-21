Watch Young M.A’s New, Emoji-Enhanced ‘Thotiana’ Remix Video

Young M.A has the thotties twerking at a hallway dance party in her new remix of Blueface’s hit “Thotiana.” Her playful take includes face emojis and peach emojis that humorously and strategically cover some of the booty shots.

“Oh, Thotiana. Half savage, half prima donna,” she raps. “I don’t want the check if I don’t see a comma.” Her verse then goes into raunchy, flirty overdrive while partiers revel in drink and dance around her before she queries about potential expenditures. “You wanna cry in the Bentley or cry in the Honda?” she inquires. “You want the steak and lobster or do you want McDonald’s?”

The song, which was originally released in 2018, has seen a recent revival a year later, with Cardi B. and Blueface dropping a fresh remix over the weekend, Nicki Minaj’s freestyle for “Bust Down Barbiana” earlier in the month, and YG remixing it in January.