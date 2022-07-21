 Watch Lizzo Surprise Her Superfans on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
‘You Are Not Real!’: Watch Lizzo Surprise Her Superfans on ‘Kimmel’

“Are you ready? ‘Cause I’m somewhere in this room!”

Lizzo shocked a select group of her most diehard fans during a pre-recorded segment on Jimmy Kimmel LiveWednesday when she appeared on the late-night show as a part of a stunt dubbed “Undercover Sing.”

The unsuspecting fans are told they’ve been invited to listen to songs from the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s new album and share their opinions. However, as the music begins to play, Lizzo improvises humorous and weird lyrics over the tracks — “Stop the music, ’cause I gotta pee,” or “Are you ready? ‘Cause I’m somewhere in this room!” are among her many quips — before bursting into the room, taking each fan by surprise. “I feel like I’m on Maury,” Lizzo says of the stunt.

Lizzo’s appearance coincides with the release of her latest album Special, which Rolling Stone called “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

As expected, each fan featured in the segment is caught completely off guard by the sight of the singer. “You are not real!” one fan says, while another excited fan can only shout “Bitch!” once Lizzo enters the room. The singer even plays the part of a waitress for one fan, bringing her a vegan BLT before also sweetening the surprise with tickets to her concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November — the closing performance of her upcoming Special Tour, which kicks off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida. Last month, Lizzo announced that she and Live Nation will donate $1 million of the tour’s proceeds to a handful of abortion access groups in response to the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

 

In This Article: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late-Night TV, Lizzo

