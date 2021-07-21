Watch Yola Perform ‘Stand For Myself’ on Colbert

Yola appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform her recent song “Stand For Myself.” Joined by the late night show’s musical director Jon Batiste, the musician gave a rousing rendition of the soulful track.

“Stand For Myself” is the title track off Yola’s upcoming sophomore album, which drops July 30th. The song was co-written with Dan Auerbach, Hannah V, and Natalie Hemby, and produced by Auerbach.

“This song is about a celebration of being awake from the nightmare supremacist paradigm,” Yola said. “Truly alive, awake, and eyes finally wide open and trained on your path to self actualization. You are thinking freely and working on undoing the mental programming that has made you live in fear. It is about standing for ourselves throughout our lives and real change coming when we challenge our thinking. This is who I’ve always been in music and in life. There was a little hiatus where I got brainwashed out of my own majesty, but a bitch is back.”

Yola also recently told Rolling Stone that she sees her new album as a proudly autobiographical statement. “I did the track listing, and it’s part of the narrative I’m trying to tell,” she said. “We go through the various ways in which you need to stand for yourself.”