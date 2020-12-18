Yola, JoJo, Big Freedia Contribute to Global Citizen ‘Stand Up’ Album

The advocacy group Global Citizen has released Stand Up, an eight-song compilation album produced in partnership with Parlophone Records/Atlantic Records and Raphael Saadiq. The collection arrives ahead of the Global Citizen Prize award special, airing Saturday, December 19th on NBC.

Executive produced by Saadiq, the album features new renditions of classic songs done by groups of artists: Tori Kelly and JoJo; PJ Morton and Yola; Andra Day and Chelsea Collins; Ari Lennox and GoldLink; Jordin Sparks and MILCK; Bonfyre and Masego; and Lucky Daye, BJRNCK, and Big Freedia.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Raphael Saadiq and the incredible artists who worked with us on this special album,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Music has always been at the heart of the Global Citizen movement, and we hope this album will inspire and celebrate people across the world who are working to make a difference.”

Saadiq added, “It was an honor to work on STAND UP with Global Citizen and such incredible artists, who all came together for this passion project in a year that has been so difficult for so many. During this time, music has played a key role in keeping us all connected and my hope for those who listen is to feel empowered to create change.”