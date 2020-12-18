 Yola, JoJo, Big Freedia Contribute to Global Citizen 'Stand Up' Album - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next In Historic Pick, Biden Selects New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary
Home Music Music News

Yola, JoJo, Big Freedia Contribute to Global Citizen ‘Stand Up’ Album

Tori Kelly, Ari Lennox, and more contributed to compilation produced by Raphael Saadiq

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
yola jojo big freedia

Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Doug Krantz*; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The advocacy group Global Citizen has released Stand Up, an eight-song compilation album produced in partnership with Parlophone Records/Atlantic Records and Raphael Saadiq. The collection arrives ahead of the Global Citizen Prize award special, airing Saturday, December 19th on NBC.

Executive produced by Saadiq, the album features new renditions of classic songs done by groups of artists: Tori Kelly and JoJo; PJ Morton and Yola; Andra Day and Chelsea Collins; Ari Lennox and GoldLink; Jordin Sparks and MILCK; Bonfyre and Masego; and Lucky Daye, BJRNCK, and Big Freedia.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Raphael Saadiq and the incredible artists who worked with us on this special album,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Music has always been at the heart of the Global Citizen movement, and we hope this album will inspire and celebrate people across the world who are working to make a difference.”

Saadiq added, “It was an honor to work on STAND UP with Global Citizen and such incredible artists, who all came together for this passion project in a year that has been so difficult for so many. During this time, music has played a key role in keeping us all connected and my hope for those who listen is to feel empowered to create change.”

In This Article: Big Freedia, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, Raphael Saadiq, Yola

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.