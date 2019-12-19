Watch YOLA Cover Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ on ‘Kimmel’

British musician YOLA appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two songs, her own “Faraway Look” and her soulful cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” The singer gave both an impassioned, emotional energy while backed by her live band.

YOLA’s cover of John’s 1973 classic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” was recently released with a deluxe edition of her album Walk Through Fire, which dropped earlier this year. John responded to the cover on his radio show Rocket Hour, noting, “If you haven’t heard of Yola… go and see her. You’ll be delighted at what you hear.”

Walk Through Fire was produced by Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. Since its release, the album has earned three Grammy nominations, as well as Yola’s inclusion in the Best New Artist category. YOLA told Rolling Stone earlier this year that she’s been surprised by the high acclaim the album has received. “The response has made me highly emotional,” she said. “Getting tweeted by Kendall Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis was not on the list of things I expected for this record.”

YOLA will cap off the year at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on December 30th and 31st for a two-night stand with Old Crow Medicine Show.