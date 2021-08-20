Watch Yola Perform ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’ on ‘Kimmel’

Yola appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an intimate performance of her protest anthem “Diamond Studded Shoes.” Accompanied by her band in a recording studio setting, Yola gave a soulful rendition of the song.

“Diamond Studded Shoes” comes off Yola’s new album, Stand For Myself, which dropped July 30th. The album was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Yola recently told Rolling Stone that she sees her new album as a proudly autobiographical statement. “I did the tracklisting, and it’s part of the narrative I’m trying to tell,” she said. “We go through the various ways in which you need to stand for yourself.”

The singer appeared on Rolling Stone‘s Twitch last month to perform several of the new tracks, and discussed what it means for her to claim her own agency.

“I want to be in situations where I have the most agency possible,” she said. “Because I don’t want control over anyone else’s life. I just want control over my own. And that can sometimes, when you’re a black woman, still be too much to ask. It’s bloody ridiculous.”

In addition to releasing her new album and playing some supporting dates with Chris Stapleton, Yola is also set to portray rock & roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrman’s musical film Elvis.