Watch Yola Perform ‘Dancing Away in Tears’ on ‘Fallon’

Yola appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase a soulful take on her song “Dancing Away in Tears.” Performing with her band, the British singer gave an impassioned rendition of the mid-tempo tune.

“Dancing Away in Tears” comes off Yola’s 2021 album Stand For Myself, which dropped in July. The songs were produced by Dan Auerbach, who has been a strong advocate of Yola’s work.

The singer told Rolling Stone last year that she sees the album, her second full-length, as a proudly autobiographical statement. “I did the tracklisting, and it’s part of the narrative I’m trying to tell,” she said. “We go through the various ways in which you need to stand for yourself.”

In October, Yola joined Mickey Guyton for a performance of “Remember Her Name” at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event. This year, Yola is set to portray rock & roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrman’s musical film Elvis.

