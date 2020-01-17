Yola, Chick Corea and More to Perform at 2020 Grammy Premiere Ceremony

The Recording Academy has announced the performers for its 2020 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, taking place the afternoon before the main Grammy Awards ceremony and honoring the bulk of the Grammy winners.

Country singer and Best New Artist nominee Yola is slated to perform, along with classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz artist Chick Corea, folk-music supergroup I’m With Her, and Beninese star Angélique Kidjo.

The Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by two-time Grammy winner Imogen Heap, who’s nominated this year for Best Musical Theater Album for her work on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Presenters include Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, Kimié Miner, PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding and former Recording Academy Chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara will serve as musical director.

The ceremony will take place at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater, across from the Staples Center where the Grammys will be held on Sunday, January 26th at 12:30-3:30 p.m. PT/3:30-6:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live internationally on the Grammys’ website.