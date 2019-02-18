Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s ‘Wedding Album’ to be Reissued

Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Wedding Album will be reissued this spring. Originally released in 1969, it was the couple’s third collaborative LP. Announced on Monday, which marks Ono’s 86th birthday, Unfinished Music No. 3: Wedding Album will be released via Secretly Canadian in partnership with Chimera Music on March 22nd, two days after Ono and Lennon’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Crafted by graphic designer John Kosh, the original packaging housed a box that commemorated the couple’s nuptials – they were married on March 20th, 1969 in Gibraltar. Photographs, a copy of their marriage certificate, drawings culled by Ono and Lennon, and a picture of a slice of wedding cake were among the souvenirs that came with the album. The labels are offering a “faithful recreation” of the Wedding Album, which will be available on limited edition white-vinyl LP, CD and digitally.

The forthcoming reissue, which is available for pre-order, is one of several releases planned from Secretly Canadian and Chimera Music comprising Ono’s musical output from 1968 to 1985. They previously reissued 1971’s Fly and a pair of 1973 albums, Approximately Infinite Universe and Feeling The Space along with 1968’s Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins, 1969’s Unfinished Music No. 2: Life With Lions and 1970’s Plastic Ono Band.