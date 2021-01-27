Yoko Ono, Janie Hendrix Launch the Coda Collection Music Channel

Yoko Ono and Janie Hendrix are among the principals behind new music channel, the Coda Collection, which will stream exclusively via Amazon Prime Video. The channel is named after the new multimedia company Ono and Hendrix cofounded with CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, and veteran entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman. Sony Music Entertainment is an equity partner. The channel launches on February 18th.

“John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture,” Ono said in a statement about the new venture. “The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.”

The channel will feature rare concerts and new documentaries as well as premiere films, alongside other music programming. The Coda Collection’s desktop and mobile sites will feature editorial content helmed by esteemed music critic Greg Kot. The editorial component will provide “new perspectives on the artists, the music, and the cultural context that makes those moments resonate with audiences around the world,” according to a statement.

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, The Rolling Stones on the Air, Johnny Cash at San Quentin and Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live by Candlelight will make their streaming premieres during the channel’s launch. Newly filmed, exclusive performances will also debut, including sets from Jane’s Addiction and Stone Temple Pilots. At launch, Amazon Prime members will have access to 150 titles via the Coda Collection for $4.99 a month, with a free seven-day trial. New content will be updated regularly.

The streaming debuts of Bob Dylan’s Trouble No More, the forthcoming authorized Dave Grohl documentary, and performances by Dead & Company are also slated for the channel. Other upcoming offerings include original, episodic music programming series and rare performances from Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Paul Simon, AC/DC, and more musicians. Archival, rare and previously unseen titles featuring Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Muddy Waters, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and other seminal artists will also air.

“The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing. The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change,” Hendrix said in a statement. “It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs. There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I’m proud to be a part of making it happen.”