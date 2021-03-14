Watch Yo-Yo Ma Perform at Vaccine Center After Receiving Second Shot

Yo-Yo Ma treated a Massachusetts vaccine distribution center to an impromptu performance Saturday, minutes after the renowned cellist received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Both Ma and his wife received their second shot Saturday at a vaccine center in Berkshire Community College, ABC News reports. During the cellist’s 15-minute stay in the observation room/school’s gymnasium, he sat against the wall with his instrument to deliver a surprise performance for his fellow inoculated.
Ma’s mini-concert included Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude.
The Berkshire Eagle notes that, during the pandemic, Ma — a part-time Berkshire resident — staged a series of pop-up concerts for essential workers throughout the community in September 2020.
Music of thanks to #essentialworkers around the Berkshires.
Since March 2020, Ma has taken to social media to perform #SongsOfComfort to those under quarantine; building off that series, Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott released an album titled Songs of Comfort and Hope in December.
For those we've lost.
