See Yo La Tengo Cover the Ramones With Marky Ramone at Hanukkah Show

Yo La Tengo celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah — and the midpoint of their annual Bowery Ballroom residency marking the Festival of Lights — with an encore entirely dedicated to the Ramones, featuring the punk legends’ longtime drummer Marky Ramone.

The indie rock trio hinted at what was to come Wednesday when they opened their Night Four gig with their instrumental rendition of “Blitzkrieg Bop.” For the encore, Yo La Tengo whipped out five Ramones classics — “Rockaway Beach,” “I Can’t Make It on Time,” “I Wanna Be Sedated,” “Loudmouth” and “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” as well as “Be My Baby” by the Ramones’ beloved Ronettes — with Marky on drums and surprise guest vocalist Tom Kenny, a.k.a. the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, in the Joey spot.

Check out footage of the performance below (via Stereogum):

This isn’t the first time Yo La Tengo has gone hardcore Ramones on Hanukkah: During an encore for their 2018 residency, the band covered “Swallow My Pride,” “Pet Sematary” and “Don’t Come Close,” the latter featuring guest Sharon Van Etten:

The year prior to that, “Marky Ramone,” or Jon Wurster in costume, joined Yo La Tengo onstage for “I Can’t Make It on Time”:

Through four nights so far, Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah residency has featured special guests like Pavement’s Mark Ibold, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, and Lucy Dacus. Night Five through Eight takes place from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25 at Bowery Ballroom; all the remaining shows are sold out.