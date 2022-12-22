fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Blitzkrieg Bops

See Yo La Tengo Cover the Ramones With Marky Ramone at Hanukkah Show

SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny provides lead vocals on Ramones-filled encore
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: James McNew and Ira Kaplan from the American band Yo La Tengo perform on stage at La Riviera on February 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns) Redferns

Yo La Tengo celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah — and the midpoint of their annual Bowery Ballroom residency marking the Festival of Lights — with an encore entirely dedicated to the Ramones, featuring the punk legends’ longtime drummer Marky Ramone.

The indie rock trio hinted at what was to come Wednesday when they opened their Night Four gig with their instrumental rendition of “Blitzkrieg Bop.” For the encore, Yo La Tengo whipped out five Ramones classics — “Rockaway Beach,” “I Can’t Make It on Time,” “I Wanna Be Sedated,” “Loudmouth” and “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” as well as “Be My Baby” by the Ramones’ beloved Ronettes — with Marky on drums and surprise guest vocalist Tom Kenny, a.k.a. the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, in the Joey spot.

Check out footage of the performance below (via Stereogum):

This isn’t the first time Yo La Tengo has gone hardcore Ramones on Hanukkah: During an encore for their 2018 residency, the band covered “Swallow My Pride,” “Pet Sematary” and “Don’t Come Close,” the latter featuring guest Sharon Van Etten:

Trending

The year prior to that, “Marky Ramone,” or Jon Wurster in costume, joined Yo La Tengo onstage for “I Can’t Make It on Time”:

Through four nights so far, Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah residency has featured special guests like Pavement’s Mark Ibold, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, and Lucy Dacus. Night Five through Eight takes place from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25 at Bowery Ballroom; all the remaining shows are sold out.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

The Worst Films of 2022

Behind the Fall of Henry Cavill's Superman

Donald Trump's Tax Returns May Be an Indication Why He Pushed for Life to Return to Normal During COVID

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad