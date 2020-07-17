 Yo La Tengo Release Instrumental LP 'We Have Amnesia Sometimes' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next W. Kamau Bell Talks Dismantling White Supremacy on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Yo La Tengo Release Quarantine-Made Instrumental LP ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’

Band also plans two improvisatory livestreams with proceeds benefitting Brennan Center for Justice

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ira Kaplan from the American band Yo La Tengo performs on stage at La Riviera on February 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Yo La Tengo have corralled their recent string of new tracks for an instrumental album titled 'We Have Amnesia Sometimes.'

Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Yo La Tengo have corralled their recent string of new tracks for an instrumental album titled We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which the long-running New Jersey band created during a week of socially distanced recording sessions this past spring.

The album’s five improvisational tracks are available to stream now at Yo La Tengo’s recently launched Bandcamp page; a vinyl release for the album is forthcoming.

Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew recorded We Have Amnesia Sometimes’ five compositions over a 10-day stretch from late April to early May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’ve spent any time hanging out with us at our rehearsal space in Hoboken — that pretty much covers none of you — you’ve heard us playing formlessly (he said, trying to sidestep the word ‘improvising’).  Most of the songs we’ve written in the last 25 years have begun that way, but often we do it for no other reason than to push away the outside world,” Kaplan said of the collection in a statement. “In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by [New Jersey] Governor Murphy, and resumed… ‘practicing’ hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practicing per se, and anyway what would we be practicing for… playing. James set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead, we decided to release some of the things we did right now.”

Related

Yo La Tengo - Ira KaplanMad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain - 12 Jul 2018Ira Kaplan, lead singer of US band Yo La Tengo, performs during Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, 12 July 2018 (issued 13 July 2018). Mad Cool Festival is held from 12 to 14 July 2018.
Hear Yo La Tengo's New Ambient Song
Ira Kaplan on Yo La Tengo's Hanukkah LP Contribution: ‘There’s Too Many Christmas Songs’

Related

Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California.
The 25 Best Bob Dylan Songs of the 21st Century
The 14 Craziest Musician Acting Cameos

Yo La Tengo last released There’s a Riot Going On in 2018. Additionally, the band has planned a pair of We Have Amnesia Sometimes livestreams on July 18th at 9 p.m. EST and July 19th at 1 p.m. EST. Tickets for the performances are available to purchase for $10, with all proceeds from the gigs benefitting the Brennan Center for Justice.

We Have Amnesia Sometimes Tracklist

1. James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday)
2. Georgia thinks it’s probably OK (Tuesday)
3. James gets up and watches mourning birds with Abraham (Wednesday)
4. Georgia considers the two blue ones (Thursday)
5. Ira searches for the slide, sort of (Friday)

In This Article: Yo La Tengo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.