Yo La Tengo’s Annual Hanukkah Concert Goes Virtual

For almost two decades, Yo La Tengo have put on an annual eight-night Hanukkah concert series in New York City. This year, with pandemic restrictions still in place, the celebration will look a little different: On Friday, December 18th, the last night of Hanukkah 2020, the band will host a one-night-only livestream performance in celebration of the holiday.

The virtual live show will kick off at 8:00 p.m. from the Greene Space in the West Village. In keeping with tradition for the event, the show will open with a surprise musical guest, then a comedy set, and finally the main set from Yo La Tengo. Past surprise guests have included John Oliver, Ray Davies, David Byrne, Syl Johnson, Sarah Silverman, Lucinda Williams, and Graham Nash.

Tickets can be purchased on the Greene Space’s website, with proceeds going toward the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). In addition to the livestream, the performance will be rebroadcast twice on Saturday, December 19th, at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier this year, Yo La Tengo released their Sleepless Night EP and the five-song instrumental collection We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which was recorded in the spring during socially distanced sessions at their rehearsal space in Hoboken, New Jersey.